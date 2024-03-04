Mayville Engineering (MEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 1.9 %

MEC opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $253.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.82. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

