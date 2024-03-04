Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth $170,437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 158.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBTG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

