Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Update

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Weyco Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $32.40 on Monday. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $307.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

