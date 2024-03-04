First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $25.37 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after buying an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

