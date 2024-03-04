Ross Stores (ROST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $149.63 on Monday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.46. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

