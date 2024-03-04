Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Crexendo to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $148.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crexendo by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

