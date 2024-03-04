Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.07.

TVE stock opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. Insiders bought a total of 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

