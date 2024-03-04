Nyxoah (NYXH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXHGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nyxoah Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $14.77 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYXH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Earnings History for Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

