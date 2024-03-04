Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ooma Stock Down 1.6 %

OOMA opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $259.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ooma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ooma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

