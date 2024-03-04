ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

