ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

