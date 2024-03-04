Scotiabank Raises Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $82.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 in the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

