Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Global Ports Stock Down 2.2 %

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.50 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.66. The firm has a market cap of £151.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

