CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,370 ($30.06) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.10) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Group

CVS Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Group

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,482 ($18.80) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3,024.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,364 ($17.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,226 ($28.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,654.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,640.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75.

In other news, insider Joanne Shaw bought 589 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($21.51) per share, with a total value of £9,989.44 ($12,670.52). In other news, insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.51), for a total transaction of £52,035.06 ($66,000.84). Also, insider Joanne Shaw acquired 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($21.51) per share, with a total value of £9,989.44 ($12,670.52). 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.