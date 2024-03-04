Facilities by ADF’s (ADF) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Facilities by ADF Stock Up 1.0 %
LON:ADF opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.71. The company has a market capitalization of £39.65 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.59. Facilities by ADF has a 52-week low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.82).
Facilities by ADF Company Profile
