Facilities by ADF’s (ADF) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Facilities by ADF (LON:ADFFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:ADF opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.71. The company has a market capitalization of £39.65 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.59. Facilities by ADF has a 52-week low of GBX 37.26 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.82).

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

