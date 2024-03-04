Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells £780,732.90 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($990,275.11).
Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,350.00).
- On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe bought 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £4,042 ($5,126.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,380.52).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
LON:RR opened at GBX 374.80 ($4.75) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.03. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.26 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The firm has a market cap of £31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
