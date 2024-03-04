Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells £780,732.90 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($990,275.11).

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,350.00).

On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe bought 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £4,042 ($5,126.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,380.52).

LON:RR opened at GBX 374.80 ($4.75) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.03. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.26 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The firm has a market cap of £31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 475 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.20 ($3.50).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

