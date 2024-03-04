SU Group Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:SUGP) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 4th

SU Group’s (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 4th. SU Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During SU Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SU Group Price Performance

SU Group stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. SU Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Get SU Group alerts:

About SU Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

Receive News & Ratings for SU Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SU Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.