US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBILGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of XBIL opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

