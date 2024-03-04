US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XBIL opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

