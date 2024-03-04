Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Yunhong Green CTI Stock Performance
Yunhong Green CTI stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.89. Yunhong Green CTI has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69.
