Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 779.86 ($9.89).

Get HSBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSBA

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBA opened at GBX 612.80 ($7.77) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 614.94. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 680.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 5,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($676,933.23). 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.