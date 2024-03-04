IG Group (LON:IGG) PT Lowered to GBX 782 at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 859 ($10.90) to GBX 782 ($9.92) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.68) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

LON:IGG opened at GBX 707.31 ($8.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 958.11, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.51. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 600.50 ($7.62) and a one year high of GBX 828 ($10.50). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 729.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 689.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 13.56 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,216.22%.

In other news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 10,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($86,123.80). 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

