South32 (LON:S32) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 193 ($2.45) target price on the stock.

South32 Stock Up 3.2 %

LON:S32 opened at GBX 155.40 ($1.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.97. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 143.40 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.50 ($3.43).

South32 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,142.86%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

