National Bankshares Reiterates C$2.00 Price Target for Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

In other news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,004.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

