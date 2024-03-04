St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 955 ($12.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.40 ($13.73).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Stock Up 1.7 %

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

STJ opened at GBX 511.80 ($6.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 639.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 706.51. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 410.40 ($5.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,301.50 ($16.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120,000.00%.

About St. James’s Place

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.