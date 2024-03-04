NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NatWest Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.19) in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 310.63 ($3.94).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.47. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 296.10 ($3.76). The company has a market cap of £21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,469.39%.

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,414.23). In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,414.23). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,842.97). Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

