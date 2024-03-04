Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 883 ($11.20) price objective on the stock.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
YCA opened at GBX 626 ($7.94) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 584.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 311.44 and a beta of 0.30. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 352.20 ($4.47) and a one year high of GBX 749.50 ($9.51).
About Yellow Cake
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.