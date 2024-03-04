Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 883 ($11.20) price objective on the stock.

YCA opened at GBX 626 ($7.94) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 584.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 311.44 and a beta of 0.30. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 352.20 ($4.47) and a one year high of GBX 749.50 ($9.51).

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

