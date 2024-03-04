NewtekOne (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewtekOne Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $28,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NewtekOne by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

