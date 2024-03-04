Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE AND opened at C$40.42 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$36.76 and a 1-year high of C$53.00. The company has a market cap of C$801.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.06.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

