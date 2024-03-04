Aecon Group (ARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$14.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$901.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.05. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. CIBC upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.23.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

