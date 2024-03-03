Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,571 shares of company stock worth $3,972,607 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $163.09. 10,405,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average is $128.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

