NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $822.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $627.63 and its 200 day moving average is $517.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

