Ancora Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,881 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

