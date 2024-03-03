NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $822.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $627.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.55.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

