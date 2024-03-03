Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 650 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

