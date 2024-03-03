Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,093,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,366. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.