Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 279 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 18.2 %

NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

