Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,672 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

