Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Purchases 100 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 9.4 %

ZS traded down $22.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,834,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,192. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day moving average is $193.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.