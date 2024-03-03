Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $591.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.58 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

