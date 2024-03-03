NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,039 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $597,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $627.63 and a 200-day moving average of $517.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

