Shelton Capital Management Has $72.20 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67,044 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $31.67 on Friday, hitting $822.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,913,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,543,776. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

