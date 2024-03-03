Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,743,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,238 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 1.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $188,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,334,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

