Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,315,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

ACN stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.99. 2,110,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,053. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $382.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

