Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,503,485 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,031,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,503,485 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.16% of Cisco Systems worth $2,528,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 109.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 64,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,287,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,165 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,376,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,624,000 after purchasing an additional 405,699 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,508,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,105,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

