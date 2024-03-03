Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,767 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Realty Income worth $46,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

O opened at $52.24 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

