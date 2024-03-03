Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $23.57 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.9% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 15,016,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,441,838. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

