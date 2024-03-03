NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.185-6.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.500 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $138,383,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after buying an additional 775,136 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NetApp by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,577,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,735,000 after buying an additional 716,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NetApp by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,395,000 after buying an additional 586,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

