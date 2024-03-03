Wahed Invest LLC Buys Shares of 597 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $403.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $406.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

