Ariel Investments LLC Has $344.88 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,655,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,819 shares during the quarter. Mattel comprises approximately 3.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $344,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,696,000 after buying an additional 756,889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,732 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,469. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

