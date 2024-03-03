Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 7.6% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 769,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,232. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $171.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

